Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Loews by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Loews by 267.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

L stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.64. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $495,719.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,315.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,899 shares of company stock worth $1,808,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

