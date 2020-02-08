Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

