Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after purchasing an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 146,065 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 123,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $117.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average of $104.73. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

