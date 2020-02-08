DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Capitalization Tops $328,137.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $328,137.00 and approximately $160.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026356 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007886 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006619 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

