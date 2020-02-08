DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.47-6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.62. DTE Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.47-6.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.18.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.61. 847,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $135.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average of $128.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

