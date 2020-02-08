Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 335.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after acquiring an additional 565,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 311,084 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $7,067,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 470.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,340 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,680,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. 190,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,815. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

