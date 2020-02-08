DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.66-0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.197-15.197 billion.
DQJCY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 2,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $18.98.
About DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR
