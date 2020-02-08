DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.66-0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.197-15.197 billion.

DQJCY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 2,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

About DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Retail Business and Tenant Leasing Business segments. The Retail Business segment operates convenience and discount stores, and general discount stores, which sell electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion goods, sporting goods, leisure equipment, do-it-yourself (DIY) products, and others.

