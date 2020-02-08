Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of DOMO opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. Domo has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.81 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 75.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Domo by 338.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Domo in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

