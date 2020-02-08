Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Bitsane, BTC Trade UA, Bleutrade and Novaexchange. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $341.18 million and approximately $130.27 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00758523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000347 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00035126 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,226,537,709 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, Robinhood, BTC Trade UA, C-Patex, YoBit, Livecoin, Tripe Dice Exchange, BCEX, CoinExchange, BtcTrade.im, Bleutrade, Stocks.Exchange, Novaexchange, Graviex, Bitbns, CoinEx, Coinbe, HitBTC, Mercatox, OpenLedger DEX, Bits Blockchain, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, Ovis, Cryptopia, Instant Bitex, Coinsquare, Exrates, Poloniex, Bittrex, CoinFalcon, Koineks, Tux Exchange, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, QBTC, Upbit, BitFlip, Coindeal, Kraken, CoinEgg, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, BX Thailand, Cryptohub, FreiExchange, Fatbtc, BiteBTC, Exmo, cfinex, Crex24, Bittylicious, Bitsane, ZB.COM, Indodax and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

