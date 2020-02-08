Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Docusign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Docusign has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of Docusign stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $84.04.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 43,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $3,284,177.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,360.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 15.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 98.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,764 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 96.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 30,170 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

