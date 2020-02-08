Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 13.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.01 and a 200-day moving average of $251.43. The firm has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

