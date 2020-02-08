Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.19

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and traded as low as $25.45. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 41,423 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAZ. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.