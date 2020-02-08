DigitalBits Price Up 22.6% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $104,215.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.53 or 0.01209168 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022772 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000942 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,727,560 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

