Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

DGEAF opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. Diageo has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $44.05.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

