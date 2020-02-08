Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.85.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 78,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

