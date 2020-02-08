Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.23 ($20.04).

Shares of LHA stock traded down €0.31 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €14.69 ($17.08). The company had a trading volume of 6,528,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52-week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.05.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

