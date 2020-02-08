Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nord/LB set a €7.90 ($9.19) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.52 ($7.58).

Shares of FRA DBK traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Friday, reaching €9.53 ($11.08). The company had a trading volume of 26,549,903 shares. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.99.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

