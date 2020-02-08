Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.68

Shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as high as $2.86. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 413 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of Deswell Industries worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

