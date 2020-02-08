DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,489 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,409 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,090,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,866,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,054,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,859. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

