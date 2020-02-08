DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 20,250 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $23,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $67.44 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

