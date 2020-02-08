DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $20.49 Million in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 839,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equitable by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 415,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,362,000 after buying an additional 3,744,780 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Equitable by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Equitable by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock worth $3,211,878,966 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,980. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

