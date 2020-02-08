DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $18.43 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 350,381 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 109,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.38. 3,727,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

