DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $17.25 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353,532 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 585,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,214. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

