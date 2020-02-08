DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.77 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249,955 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

