DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 14,014 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $24,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.44. 6,545,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,978. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

