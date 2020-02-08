DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 80,261 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,261 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.23% of Hologic worth $30,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

HOLX stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,225.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

