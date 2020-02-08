Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Shares Up 0.4%

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.47, 284,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 233,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 164,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter.

