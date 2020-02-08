DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $9.30. 394,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,133. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $910.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.90. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter worth $4,601,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,364 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter worth $1,338,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.