DATx (DATX) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. DATx has a market capitalization of $642,296.00 and approximately $1.11 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, Rfinex and Kucoin. In the last seven days, DATx has traded up 85.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.09 or 0.03431220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00130517 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About DATx

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, Rfinex, FCoin, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

