Datawallet (DXT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Cobinhood, IDEX and Bibox. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $374,521.00 and approximately $106,077.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.03434873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00219072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00130307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Exmo, IDEX, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.