Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of DSKE opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Daseke has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $236.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.86 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

