Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Dare Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Dare Bioscience will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dare Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dare Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dare Bioscience by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

