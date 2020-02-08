Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 92,700 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Terex by 40.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 58,132 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Terex by 23.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Terex by 58.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,077 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $25.56 on Friday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

