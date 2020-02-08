Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,699 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,553,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,851 shares of company stock worth $3,329,804. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

VAR opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.