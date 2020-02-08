Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total value of $1,361,870.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,902,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,963,782.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.74, for a total value of $1,668,842.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 21,021,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,723,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,525 shares of company stock worth $27,646,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $157.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.99 and a 52 week high of $165.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

