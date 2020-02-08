Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.94.

Shares of APTV opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

