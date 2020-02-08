Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,298,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.79. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

