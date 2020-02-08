Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,320 Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackline by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 4th quarter valued at $1,663,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blackline by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BL opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. Blackline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised Blackline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

