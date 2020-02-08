Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ DJCO traded down $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.20. 1,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $386.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.00. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $197.00 and a 12-month high of $293.18.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 51.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.

In other Daily Journal news, Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $58,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,284 shares of company stock worth $366,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

