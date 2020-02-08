CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) Trading Up 0.5%

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.22, approximately 53,261 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.79. The firm has a market cap of $225.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.20.

About CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN)

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 70 properties comprising approximately 3.8 million square feet of rentable area.

