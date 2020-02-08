CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Director Purchases $23,660.00 in Stock

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Director Joseph C. Md Maroon acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $23,660.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. 648,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $90.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.99. CV Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 million. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CV Sciences Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CV Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CV Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.