Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Curtis Banks Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 362 ($4.76). The stock had a trading volume of 8,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 349.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 314.62. Curtis Banks Group has a 1-year low of GBX 262.50 ($3.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 364 ($4.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $196.00 million and a P/E ratio of 23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.33, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

