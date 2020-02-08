Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.38.

CMI stock opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.34. Cummins has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

