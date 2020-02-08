Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Up 7.1%

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.42, 204,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 205,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $400.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 148.66% and a negative net margin of 1,437.96%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664 in the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

