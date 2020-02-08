Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.10-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.Cubic also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.10-3.70 EPS.

Shares of CUB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $64.86. 293,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,394. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.91. Cubic has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Cubic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cubic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.14.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,897. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

