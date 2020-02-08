Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cubic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cubic by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

