Cryptonite Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $69,587.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange and BX Thailand. In the last week, Cryptonite has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,816.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.97 or 0.02300525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.02 or 0.04530569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00770724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00810927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00119321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009462 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026319 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00715150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

