Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Hits $0.0593

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Upbit, DDEX and Bithumb Global. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $803.72 million and $12.63 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00039002 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.83 or 0.05874764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 111.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024325 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00129722 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00038615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,551,598,174 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi Global, IDEX, Huobi Korea, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Bibox, CoinTiger, Dcoin, OKEx, GOPAX, CPDAX, Indodax, OceanEx, KuCoin, Fatbtc, BigONE, Bithumb Global, DDEX, DigiFinex, Upbit, ABCC and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.