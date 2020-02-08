Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.56. Crown also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.20.

Crown stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.59. 1,276,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48. Crown has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $80.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

