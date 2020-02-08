CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ (OTCMKTS:CRSS) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, approximately 175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

About CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Systems, Inc, a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company's subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified community development financial institution (CDFI) and certified B-Corp, which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed rate single family mortgage product.

